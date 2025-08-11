Sindh finalises arrangements for August 13 grand musical show

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday finalised arrangements for a grand musical show to be held in Karachi on August 13 as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The preparations were reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the office of the Deputy Commissioner East.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Information, and other senior officials.

Sharjeel Memon directed that special arrangements be made for children with disabilities to ensure they can be escorted directly to their seats.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, the Sindh chief minister, and I personally want special children to be an integral part of these celebrations,” he said.

He stressed that all security measures must be strictly implemented, with maximum deployment of Rangers to allow the public to enjoy the Independence Day festivities in a peaceful environment. “The grand show on August 13 is a gift from the Sindh government to the people in celebration of Independence Day,” he added.

The provincial minister said the aim was for Karachi’s citizens and other participants to enjoy a safe, pleasant, and memorable evening while celebrating the country’s anniversary with passion.

Briefing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner East said the venue will have a seating capacity of 27,000, of which 10,000 seats will be reserved for families. Three buses will be allocated for children with disabilities, who will also be provided special entry passes for direct access to seats.

Security officials informed the meeting that the stadium will have two layers of security, with a plan for the deployment of Rangers, police, and scouts to ensure safety.