Mustafa Amir Murder Case: Actor Sajid Hassan’s Son among four nabbed amid raids

KARACHI – The probe into high level murder probe of Mustafa Amir continues to unfold new details and now four individuals including the son of TV actor Sajid Hassan have been held in provincial capital.

The arrests were made by law enforcement authorities after multiple raids in various areas of Defence, local media said on Saturday. Reports said detained individuals are suspected of being involved in drug possession, use, and distribution.

Drugs were reportedly found in the possession of Sajid Hassan’s son, prompting further investigations. Authorities are also questioning the suspects about their potential connections to Mustafa Amir and Armghan.

The families of the arrested individuals, including Sajid Hassan’s, have been informed about the legal action. This development comes amid growing concerns regarding the involvement of well-known public figures in the crime.

Meanwhile, the suspects accused of the brutal murder of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, identified as Armughan and Shiraz, have led the police to the location in Dureji where they burned the victim’s body. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) team accompanied the suspects during the investigation as they pointed out the crime scene.

Sajid Hassan, a well-known figure in the television industry, has yet to comment publicly on the arrest of his son. The investigation continues, with the police focusing on uncovering the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in the case.

Mustafa Amir Murder Case

In latest development, Armaghan, the key suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case, confessed to kill Musrafa during police interrogation, with his statement recorded on video.

The influential boy admitted to driving Mustafa’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dureji, where he set it on fire while Mustafa was still alive. Armaghan also revealed that he had fired warning shots at Mustafa but didn’t hit him. Authorities claim Armaghan was involved in drug dealing before starting a call center business.

Investigators have identified a woman linked to him and are searching for her. The exact cause of Mustafa’s death will be determined after post-mortem results. Armaghan remains in custody as the investigation continues. Additionally, a medical board has been formed to oversee the exhumation of Mustafa’s body on February 21.