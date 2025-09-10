Karachi port jumps massive 344 places to 61st in global rankings

KARACHI – In a significant development for Pakistan’s maritime sector, Karachi Port has made a remarkable leap in global port rankings, moving from 405th to 61st position, according to officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

This update came during the visit of a US trade delegation to the ministry, where they were briefed on the investment potential and infrastructure available at Pakistan’s ports. The delegation expressed strong interest in investing across Pakistan’s key maritime hubs.

During the meeting, the secretary of Maritime Affairs informed the delegation that Karachi Port handles approximately 54 percent of the country’s trade, making it a vital node in Pakistan’s economic activity. He highlighted the significant progress made in improving port facilities, which has contributed to its rising global status.

Investment opportunities were also presented for Port Qasim, particularly in areas such as bulk and container cargo, off-dock terminals, coastal economic zones, LNG terminals, and a planned shipyard. These projects are part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to enhance maritime trade and industrial capacity.

The delegation was also briefed on the strategic importance of Gwadar Port, along with opportunities in tourism and special economic zones linked to the port infrastructure.

The US team showed deep interest in all three major ports—Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar— and discussed potential avenues for future collaboration and investment.

This visit is seen as a positive signal for international investor confidence in Pakistan’s maritime economy and its expanding port infrastructure.