Muhammad holds spot as England’s most popular name for boys

LONDON – The most popular names for children born in England and Wales in 2024 have been unveiled, with Muhammad retaining the top spot for the second consecutive year.

Noah and Oliver also retained their second and third spot in the list, which has also seen new entry of Athena and Yahya into the top 100 for the first time.

Muhammad remained the top choice for boys’ names in England, with 5,721 newborns given the name. It held the number one spot in five out of nine regions across the country and was ranked 57th in Wales.

Variations in spelling also appeared among the popular names. Mohammed was placed 21st with 1,760 occurrences, while Mohammad ranked 53rd with 986 babies given the name.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has issued the list, showing Olivia as the most popular name for girls for the third consecutive year. It is followed by Amelia while Lily has replaced Isla at the third position in the list.

Furthermore, Eloise, Nora, Myla, Rosa, Athena, Sara and Zoe are the new entries in the top 100 popular names for girls.

New entries for boys included Austin, Nathan, Vinnie and Yahya, according to the official date.