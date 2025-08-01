Pakistan ODI squad members depart for USA ahead of West Indies series

LAHORE – Pakistan’s One Day International (ODI) squad members on Friday departed for the United States as part of preparations for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the key players including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah are scheduled to join the national squad in the US shortly. The players are expected to regroup after the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series.

Following their stay in the U., the national team will travel to the Caribbean for a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. All matches will be played in Trinidad, with the series kicking off on August 8.

Earlier, the Green Shirts ramped up preparations for their upcoming T20 series against the West Indies, sharpening their skills with intense training sessions in Lauderhill.

The three-match series is scheduled to kick off on Friday at 5 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

Following their 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan is determined to bounce back stronger. Training sessions have focused heavily on rectifying the weaknesses exposed during the Bangladesh tour.

Batters worked extensively on power-hitting under the guidance of head coach Mike Hesson, while bowlers put in significant effort during net sessions. Fielding drills were also intensified to raise performance levels across the board.

At the Broward County Stadium, players were assigned specific targets during the second day of training, adjusted to suit the playing conditions, as part of the coaching staff’s strategic approach.

The return of senior pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali is expected to bolster Pakistan’s bowling attack, increasing hopes for a stronger showing in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will be entering the series after a demoralizing 5-0 whitewash by Australia. The Caribbean side struggled with inconsistency in batting and lackluster bowling performances throughout the home series. Eager to recover from the embarrassment, they are likely to come out firing against Pakistan in a bid to reclaim their pride.