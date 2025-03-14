Gold price in Pakistan reaches all-time high after Rs4,700/tola increase

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan soared to all-time high on Friday in line with rising global prices amid ongoing trade war between leading world economies.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs4,700 to settle at Rs314,000 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs,030 to close at Rs269,204.

In global market, the bullion rates maintained gaining streak as per ounce rate increased by $46 to reach $2,988.

What is the price of 24 Karat gold in Pakistan?

The price of 24 carat gold in Pakistan is being sold for Rs314,000 per tola.

How many gram is 1 Tola gold in Pakistan?

One tola of gold in Pakistan equals to 12.5 grams.

A day earlier, gold prices increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs309,300. The price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs265,174.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered gains as per tola price surged by Rs90 to reach Rs3,530 while the rate of 10-gram settled at Rs3,026 after an increase of Rs77.