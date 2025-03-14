Lahore Bar Association challenges judges’ transfer in SC

ISLAMABAD – After PTI founder Imran Khan, the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) also challenged the transfer of judges in the Supreme Court on Friday.

A constitutional petition against the judges’ transfer has been filed in the Supreme Court through senior lawyer Hamid Khan, requesting that the notification of judges’ transfer to the Islamabad High Court be declared null and void.

The petition also sought to nullify the decision of Justice Aamer Farooq regarding the representation of judges.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has been asked to invalidate the notification of the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court and to issue a revised seniority list of the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner has urged that the transferred judges be barred from performing their duties until they take a fresh oath, and that their seniority be counted from the date of oath-taking.

It is noteworthy that PTI founder Imran Khan had also challenged the notification of judges’ transfer in the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan had requested that the notification of judges’ transfers be declared illegal, unconstitutional and void, and that the strict adherence to constitutional principles and judicial independence be ensured in such transfers.