Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the twin cities and parts of the country on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree, Okara 45, Faisalabad (GMA 32, City 28, Medina Town 13, Allama Iqbal Colony 12, Dogar Basti 11, Gulistan Town 06), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 31, Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 13), Attock 26, Islamabad ( Bokra 23, Zero Point, Airport 09, Saidpur 07, Golra 05), Noorpur Thal 16, Kasur 14, Sargodha 12, Mangala 11, Joharabad 09, Lahore (Airport 07, City 01), Chakwal 04, Hafizabad 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 40, Peshawar (Airport, City), Kakul, Bacha Khan (Airport) 18, Malam Jabba 15, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 06, Patan 05, Dera Ismail Khan 01, Mirkhani, Drosh, Charat 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 28, Kotli 15, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City) 11, Rawalakot 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 04, Skardu, Bunji 03, Astore, Babusar and Bagrote 02

Hot and humid/dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Turbat, Sibbi and Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.