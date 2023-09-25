RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir interacted with leading Christian clergy in Pakistan, the military media wing said Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Dr. Azad Marshall, Moderator, President Bishops Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind along with a delegation of the Christian Community called on Army Chief at General Headquarters, today.

The country’s top general and senior Christian delegation discussed matters of mutual interest, and religious and inter-faith harmony in the meeting. General Asim hailed the contributions of Pakistani Christian Community in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare, and philanthropic services and outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland, ISPR said.

COAS stressed the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan, and emphasised Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law into his own hands in a civilised society.

On the other hand, Christian clergy members also recognized the Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing a secure environment to the minorities.

The visiting dignitaries further appreciated Gen Asim’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.