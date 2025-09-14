More monsoon rains predicted in Pakistan from September 16

ISLAMABAD – More monsoon rains are predicted in parts of Pakistan from September 16 onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moist currents of moderate intensity from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts on Monday evening/night. It may persist till September 19.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in parts of Pakistan from September 16 to September 19.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps.

Kashmir/ Gilgit-Baltistan:

Scattered rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 15th (evening/night) to 19th September with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy falls are expected on 16th & 18th September. Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 16th to 19th September.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps. Rains are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on 18th & 19th September. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Sindh:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while partly cloudy in coastal areas.

Balochistan:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Impacts:

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning can damage weak structures, including electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. Landslides are likely in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall may increase flows in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir. Public, travellers/tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about the latest weather conditions.