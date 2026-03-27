Mohsin Naqvi, Chinese ambassador discuss security cooperation, regional situation

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese Embassy located in the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, where he was warmly received by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong.

During the meeting, both officials engaged in detailed discussions on counter-terrorism, security cooperation, police exchange programs, and other key matters. The overall regional situation was also part of the dialogue.

To further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, it was decided to organize a business conference addressing the security challenges faced by Chinese investors in Pakistan. The initiative will take place in two phases: first, meetings with the existing Chinese business community in Pakistan, followed by engagement with potential new investors.

Minister Naqvi announced the establishment of a Special Protection Unit to ensure the safety of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens, in Islamabad. The unit’s personnel will also receive training in the Chinese language to facilitate more effective communication.

A day earlier, Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary were also present.

The prime minister felicitated the Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” and thanked President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their warm Pakistan Day greetings.

Appreciating China’s steadfast economic support, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, with a focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation, and priority infrastructure projects.