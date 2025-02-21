Mohsin Naqvi takes up prisoners issue with Qatar envoy

Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Isa Al-Khatir called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday and discussed a string of issues with him, including the release of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Qatar.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting agreed to increase cooperation in the fight against drugs. The Ambassador invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Qatar.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the head of Qatar’s anti-drug department has been invited to participate in this conference.

He said they wanted close cooperation with friendly countries in the fight against drugs. The Ambassador of Qatar said Pakistan is a brotherly Islamic country, and they attach great importance to their bilateral relations.

The meeting also addressed the issue of the release of Pakistani nationals detained in Qatar.