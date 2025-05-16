Mitchell Starc refuses to return to India for remaining IPL 2025 matches

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc has refused to return to India for the remaining IPL matches due to security concerns.

The Australian media reported that Starc has informed his franchise of his unavailability for the rest of the tournament. The decision was made due to the ongoing regional tensions, and he has officially communicated his decision to Delhi Capitals.

Starc was part of the match in Dharamshala that was halted due to a blackout. His wife, Alyssa Healy, was also present and later spoke openly in an interview about the situation in Dharamshala.

On the other hand, Australian media reports that pacer Josh Hazlewood is returning to India despite a shoulder issue. He is expected to rejoin Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the playoffs.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will also return to India to rejoin their respective teams. Cricket Australia is expected to release a statement soon regarding the availability of its players for the remainder of the IPL.

It may be recalled that the IPL was postponed last Friday for a week, and the remaining matches are set to resume from May 17.