Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Light rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Light rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly trough will likely affect upper parts of the country from tonight.

Under these conditions, light raind and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities and at a few places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, light rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Wednesday and 09°C and 11°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Wednesday and 13°C and 15°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 06°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -02°C, and Ziarat at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 20 per cent.