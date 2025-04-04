Honour for Gillani

IN a landmark diplomatic achievement, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, His Excellency Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, has been appointed as the Founding Chair-man of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

This Seoul-based global forum aims to enhance parliamentary dialogue, promote sustainable development and foster international cooperation on critical issues such as climate change, renewable energy and water scarcity.

The decision was made during Chairman Gillani’s recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he attended an exclusive briefing session on the forthcoming ISC Summit in Seoul, Korea.

The significance of this appointment can be gauged by the fact that a formal ceremony to recognize this milestone will be held at the World Summit 2025 in Seoul, organized by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

The event will be attended by 500 representatives and 45 parliamentary speakers from 150 countries.

This recognition of the services of Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani by the prestigious organization is not only a tribute to the services rendered by him for the cause of parliamentary cooperation but also a reflection of Pakistan’s growing influence in parliamentary diplomacy.

He is indeed a towering personality in Pakistan’s parliamentary politics and he played a crucial role for the cause of the parliament and democracy in his capacity as member of the National Assembly, Speaker National Assembly, Prime Minister of Pakistan and now Chairman Senate.

His appointment strengthens Pakistan’s position in global parliamentary diplomacy, facilitating inter-parliamentary relations, regional cooperation and diplomatic advancements.

Acknowledging his visionary leadership, Chairman Gillani was honoured with an award lauding his efforts to bridge legislative bodies and promote global peace, prosperity and democracy.

It is hoped that the ISC under Chairman Gillani will serve as a premier platform for Pakistan and other member countries to exchange ideas, develop robust policies and forge partnerships that transcend traditional diplomatic boundaries.

Gillani has al-ready given an indication as to what will be priorities of the ISC – Climate Change; Renewable Energy; and Water Scarcity, issues that are matters of real concern for most of the nations in the evolving global landscape.

This appointment is a great honour for Pakistan and we are sure he has the vision to lead the platform with distinction.