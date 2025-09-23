Milk, yogurt prices increased again in Lahore [Check Per KG Rates]

LAHORE – Milk and yogurt prices in Punjab capital city of Lahore recorded a significant increase, putting an additional burden on masses.

Reports suggest that milk and yogurt rates raised by Rs20 per kilogramme in September 2025.

The milk price has been increased to Rs220 per liter and yogurt to Rs260 per kilogram. Until recently, milk was being sold at Rs200 per liter and yogurt at Rs240 per kilogram.

The price surge has added further strain to middle-income households, making these daily essentials increasingly difficult to afford.

The chairman of the milk association stated that the recent floods and heavy rains have led to a sharp rise in animal fodder costs, which has directly impacted production expenses.

Farmers are now paying significantly higher prices to feed their livestock, and the burden is ultimately passed on to consumers.

On the other hand, residents have rejected the new prices and urged the government to intervene.

Citizens stressed that inflation has already made life unbearable, and further increases in basic food items like milk and yogurt will deepen their hardships.

Public voices are also calling on the authorities to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering, and to introduce measures that provide relief for both farmers and consumers.