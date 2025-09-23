Pakistan attaches immense value to relations with China, Gillani says

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Pakistan attached immense value to its relations with all-weather friend China.

He was addressing a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

He described the anniversary as not only a moment to celebrate China’s extraordinary achievements, but also an occasion to reaffirm the exemplary and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Paying glowing tribute to China’s inspirational journey since 1949 under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, successive leaders, and President Xi Jinping, Gillani said: “China’s success in lifting millions out of poverty, achieving technological advancement, and establishing global leadership is a true miracle.”

He lauded the pivotal role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in steering these historic transformations through reforms, innovation, and pragmatic governance. Recalling President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China, he emphasised the CPC’s central role in China’s rise as a global power.

The Senate chairman welcomed President Xi Jinping’s vision of a global community with a shared future, stressing that it resonates strongly with Pakistan’s policy of regional cooperation and geo-economic progress.

He highlighted that joint ventures such as the JF-17 Thunder program and induction of J-10C fighter jets reflected that Pak-China military cooperation served as a pillar of stability and deterrence in the region.

Gillani hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship initiative and a proud chapter in the partnership.

He also termed Gwadar Port as the “gateway of trade and prosperity,” reiterating that CPEC is not just about infrastructure, but about shared dreams and prosperity for the people of both nations.