Microsoft Cloud Outage frustrates millions, and Reason behind glitch will Shock You!

DUBAI – Tech giant Microsoft over weekend saif its cloud services are facing severe disruptions across parts of the Middle East, a development that could ripple across globe.

The company said internet traffic delays started and continue to affect its networks in the region. While traffic bypassing the Middle East remains unaffected, connectivity across Pakistan, India, and several neighboring countries has already taken a hit, according to global internet watchdog NetBlocks.

Red Sea remains one of world’s most critical digital arteries, carrying the majority of undersea internet cables that power global trade, banking, healthcare, education, and communications. Experts warn that the damage has already disrupted millions and could worsen if repairs are delayed.

The cause of the cable cuts remains unclear, but suspicions are rising in light of Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Analysts now warn that submarine cables, hidden beneath one of the most volatile maritime zones in the world, could become the next frontline of digital warfare.

The development is critical as the world relies on nearly 1.4 million kilometers of fiber-optic cables resting on seabed — fragile threads that keep modern economies alive. According to the International Cable Protection Committee, an average of 150–200 incidents of cable damage occur every year, most caused by fishing, ship anchors, or natural wear and tear.

But the scale of the Red Sea disruption has raised alarm, especially as Big Tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta increasingly invest in these cables to keep up with exploding data demand.

For now, millions across South Asia and the Middle East are bracing for slower internet, disrupted services, and potential outages stark reminders of how vulnerable the digital world is to events beneath the waves.

PTCL Internet Slowdown

In Pakistan, users are facing frustratingly slow connectivity after a major submarine cable was damaged near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) confirmed.

The disruption left users struggling with sluggish browsing speeds, especially during peak hours, raising concerns over the country’s reliance on fragile undersea cables. While PTCL insists the overall impact is “minimal,” the slowdown has been widely felt across cities.

In urgent response, PTCL started rerouting data traffic through alternative bandwidth routes to keep services alive. The company assured subscribers that engineers are on high alert, monitoring the situation round-the-clock to restore stability.

Submarine cable faults are not new, but this latest breakdown once again highlights just how vulnerable Pakistan’s digital backbone remains to disruptions deep beneath the sea.