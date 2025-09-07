PAF Chief leads nationwide tributes to Pakistan’s fallen Air Force Heroes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed Martyrs’ Day across all bases nationwide, paying tribute to the brave souls who laid down their lives defending the country.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as all PAF personnel who have sacrificed their lives since Pakistan’s creation. At the central ceremony in Islamabad, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, led the tributes and addressed a gathering of officers and personnel.

In a heartfelt speech, the Air Chief lauded the unmatched courage, professionalism, and dedication of the Air Force, calling Martyrs’ Day a symbol of “extraordinary bravery and supreme sacrifice.” He highlighted recent operational victories in Marka-e-Haq / Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which demonstrated the PAF’s unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s skies.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, he said: “We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to those who gave their lives in defence of our motherland. Their sacrifices will inspire generations to come.” He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Air Chief reaffirmed PAF’s determination to advance capabilities in space, cyber, electronic warfare, and indigenous defence production to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty. The event ended with the Chief of the Air Staff laying a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offering Fateha for the departed souls.