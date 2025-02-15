MG HS now available with Rs2lac discount in Pakistan; Check New Prices

KARACHI – If you are looking to get your hands on new MG HS, it could be your chance to get exciting limited-time discount as the company offers Rs2lac discount on famous SUV.

MG HS remains compact SUV that offers striking design with LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety features like six airbags and MG Pilot driver-assist technology. It also offers comfort features such as keyless entry, adjustable seats. The car backed by 1.5L turbocharged engine provides smooth driving experience but can be noisy at high speeds.

MG Motors offers incredible offer that grabs attention of car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers alike. In recent update, the company slashed price of HS PHEV Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle which now cost Rs9,699,000, down from Rs.9,899,000.

The new offer will start from March 1, 2025, as it brings hybrid-electric driving to your doorstep at a more affordable price, but hurry – it’s available only while stocks last.

MG Pakistan offers several trims of the vehicle, making it more accessible with this exciting discount. The bveoffers an unbeatable combination of performance and sustainability.

MG Models in Pakistan