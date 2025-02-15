Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for Rains next week

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore woke up to light drizzle this morning, bringing a refreshing change to weather after long dry spell. Several areas including Mall Road, Gulberg, Canal Road experienced showers today.

The rain, coupled with a gentle breeze, caused a noticeable drop in temperature, making the air feel cooler in the morning but rest of the day remained dry. The mercury remained around 20 degrees in day time, and is expected to come down to 11 at night.

According to the latest weather updates, the Met Office has forecasted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. However, residents of Lahore and surrounding areas can expect more rain next week as a new weather system is set to enter the country, potentially bringing more showers to the region.

The forecast indicates that light rain and snowfall could occur in some northern regions, while the weather in Lahore and other cities will remain cooler with an increased chance of rain in the coming days.

Continental air is dominating most of Pakistan, with shallow westerly wave expected to reach northern regions tomorrow. Cold and dry weather is forecast for most areas on Saturday, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions at night. Light rain and snowfall may occur in isolated parts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

On Sunday, similar conditions are expected, with light rain and snowfall likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Northwestern Balochistan.