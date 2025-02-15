AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan lands in Pakistan for warm-up match against New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Lands In Pakistan For Warm Up Match Against New Zealand
LAHORE – Champions Trophy 2025 is set to spring into action, as Pakistan hosts the key event after 3 decades. Afghanistan cricket team now arrived in port city of Karachi ahead of their warm-up match against New Zealand, part of their preparations.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and his team are gearing up for match against Pakistan Shaheens in practice match at the revamped Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore before taking on New Zealand in warm-up game slated for Sunday.

The upcoming tournament is Afghanistan’s debut in Champions Trophy, and the team is eager to kickstart on positive note. Their opening match is scheduled for February 21 in Karachi, where they will take on South Africa.

Afghanistan enters the competition with confidence, having recently secured a 2-1 victory over South Africa in an ODI series in the UAE.

Champions Trophy 2025 Warmup Matches

Date Fixture Venue Time
14 February Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:00 PM
16 February New Zealand vs Afghanistan National Stadium, Karachi 2:00 PM
17 February Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:00 PM
17 February Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai 2:00 PM

Web Desk (Lahore)

