PCB set to launch Match Referees Regional Induction Courses

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the launch of Match Referees Regional Induction Courses.

The aim is to develop a pool of qualified match referees across all Regional Cricket Associations.

The initiative will fulfil operational requirements of domestic cricket, identify and develop emerging talent in match refereeing and establish Regional panels of match referees by inducting new, qualified individuals, preferably former cricketers.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: 30 to 45 years at the time of application

Qualification:

PCB Panel Umpire (minimum two years) with BA; or Former First-Class cricketer with 50 matches and Intermediate; or International cricketer; or Non-First-Class candidate with 16 years of education

Language proficiency:

Fluency in written English

Skills and competency:

Leadership, communication, conflict-resolution, ability to write detailed reports, handle disciplinary matters, and submit reports/videos digitally

Computer knowledge:

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), internet usage, and basic IT tools

Physical fitness:

Must be physically fit to perform refereeing duties, including travel when required

Course information:

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit a registration fee of PKR 10,000/- via Pay Order/Demand Draft in favour of Pakistan Cricket Board

Food and refreshments will be provided during the course; travel, lodging, and related expenses will be borne by the participants

Selection process:

Written Test – to be conducted in person after completion of the course

Interview/Viva – assessment of knowledge of the laws, communication, and interpersonal skills