Mercury rises to 32 degrees

City Reporter People in Karachi experienced a warm and sunny Sunday with temperature surging to 32 degree celsius. Weather turning hot, against the otherwise mild condition ranging between 25 degrees to 27 degrees, compelled many to be at the sea side and enjoy the breeze with occasional dip. The unusual rise in the mercury has been attributed to be a manifestation of constant change in the global climatic conditions. As per weather forecast the maximum temperature on Mondaycould be 34 degrees celsius.