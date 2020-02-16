Moon Garden residents meet JI Nazim

Staff Reporter Residents of the Moon Garden, an apartment building which has to be vacated in compliance with the court orders, discussed with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Nazim Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman “the terrible ordeal they have been through”, said a press release issued by the JI. During the meeting at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, residents told Hafiz Naeem that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had issued notices to them to vacate building, which is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The SCBA in its notice has asked the residents of the apartment to vacate the building on the orders of the Supreme Court. An action would be taken against them if they failed to comply, according to the notification. “The Moon Garden’s building is neither constructed illegally nor on the land of the Pakistan Railways,” the press release quoted the delegation as saying. “However, a survey by the building authority found out that the residential project was constructed in violation of the building plan and the owner did not even obtain an NOC for it,” it added. In the meeting, Hafiz Naeem assured the delegations of the resident of his party’s cooperation in a legitimate way. He said all legal means would be adopted in this regard to safeguard the rights of residents. The JI Karachi chief also asked them to discuss the issues in detail with the JI legal committee and the party’s public committee in order to chalk out a plan of action.