Mental health of students in educational institutions

The grounds and corridors of our educational institutions are alive with the exuberance, laughter and giggles of youth and young minds and their laughter resounding through class rooms, the rush of footsteps in the hallways and youthful faces moving towards a hopefully bright future and better timesyet, behind these vivacious facades, there is an unsettling truth we frequently overlook.

There are silent cries — of confusion, of desperation, of invisible burdens that weigh heavier than books. Mental health is not a conversation we are accustomed to having in Pakistan, especially in academic environments. But it is long overdue. Our young generation, carrying the weight of expectations, societal pressures, and personal insecurities, is silently suffering.

In a country where mental health awareness remains woefully inadequate, it is imperative that we prioritize the mental well-being of our students. There is no better way to do this than by establishing psychiatric centers or counselling services in every educational institution across the nation.The pressure to excel academically in Pakistan is immense. It begins at an early age, where students are thrust into a competitive environment, where grades are seen as the sole determinant of a child’s worth. Parents, often with the best intentions, push their children towards an ideal of success that leaves little room for failure or vulnerability. The anxiety that results from this relentless pursuit of perfection takes a severe toll on the mental health of students.

Mental health issues in Pakistan are often cloaked in a veil of shame. There is an ingrained stigma attached to seeking help for psychological problems, with many fearing that a visit to a psychiatrist or counsellor would brand them as “mad.” As a result, students battling depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues often keep their struggles to themselves, bottling up emotions until they can no longer carry the weight. A psychiatric center or counselling service within every educational institution would be a transformative step towards addressing this crisis. These centers would serve as safe spaces where students could express their fears, anxieties, and frustrations without fear of judgment. They would be staffed with trained professionals — psychiatrists, counsellors, and psychologists — who could offer guidance, therapy, and, when necessary, medical intervention.

The tragic problem of student suicides is now a growing concern in Pakistan. This tragedy is mostly a result of academic pressures, mental health issues, lack of support and expectations of parents and society at large. In our country sad to say many cases of student suicides have been reported in the recent past, In 2019 a medical student in Karachi ended her life after failing in her exams. The great pressure to pass and fulfill her family’s expectations was too much for her to handle. In 2022, a student at Peshawar University ended his life due to academic stress and financial problems. Despite being an excellent student, the weight of these struggles led him to feel there was no way out.

In India, student suicides have become a significant issue. In Kota, a city known for its coaching centres for competitive exams, over 150 students committed suicide between 2011 and 2022 due to the immense pressure to succeed in entrance exams. It is not only students who would benefit from psychiatric counselling. Teachers and administrators, who often carry the burdens of their students’ struggles, also need training in recognizing the signs of mental health issues. Teachers are often the first line of defense when it comes to identifying a student in distress, but without proper guidance, they may not know how to respond. Consider the positive impact of such services on universities where the pressure of both academic and social life often leads to high levels of stress. If every student had access to a confidential and supportive environment, many of the mental health crises we see today could be averted.

Establishing psychiatric centres in every educational institution would also signal a broader cultural shift in the way we approach mental health in Pakistan. It would send a powerful message that mental well-being is just as important as physical health and that there is no shame in seeking help. In a society where mental health is still largely taboo, institutions have a unique opportunity to lead by example. Beyond just providing therapy, these centres could host workshops and seminars to educate both students and faculty about mental health, eroding the stigma that surrounds it. By creating an environment where mental well-being is prioritized, we would be helping students not only succeed academically but also thrive emotinally and psychologically.

Student mental health is a critical aspect of their overall well-being and academic success. It encompasses their emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing their ability to manage stress, build relationships, make decisions, and cope with challenges. Prioritizing mental health is essential for students to thrive academically, personally, and socially.

Students with good mental health are prepared to learn. They tend to have higher self-esteem and be motivated to achieve educational goals. A student struggling with their mental health or diagnosed with a mental health disorder may have trouble paying attention, remembering, and problem-solving.Attending college can be a stressful time for many students. In addition to coping with academic pressure, some students have to deal with the stressful tasks of separation and individuation from their family of origin while some may have to attend to numerous work and family responsibilities.

In this context, many college students experience the first onset of mental health and substance use problems or an exacerbation of their symptoms. Given the uniqueness of college students, there is a need to outline critical issues to consider when working with this population.Suicide, although not a specific diagnosis, is the third leading cause of death among young adults and is a significant problem among college students. A large survey reported that among 8,155 students, 6.7 % reported suicidal ideation, 1.6 % reported having a suicide plan, and 0.5 % reported making a suicide attempt in the past year. Given that many students with suicidal ideation do not seek treatment, it is critical to implement screening strategies to identify them and engage them in treatment. Among the major risk factors for suicide in this age group are depression, hopelessness and substance use.

The writer is Professor of History, based in Islamabad.