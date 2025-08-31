Emine’s empathy

The heartfelt remarks of Türkiye’s First Lady EmineErdoğan on devastating floods in Pakistan once again highlight the deep affection and unshakable bonds that exist between peoples of the two nations.

Her words were not mere formality but carried the weight of genuine concern, recalling her personal visit to flood-hit areas of Pakistan back in 2010, when Türkiye stood among the first nations to extend help in our difficult hour. Today, her renewed call for international support reflects same spirit of solidarity and compassion that has always defined the Türkiye-Pakistan relationship.

For Pakistanis, Türkiye’s support in times of distress carries immense value, and it reinforces our confidence that true friends stand by one another when it matters most.At the same time, the call of Türkiye’s First Lady must not go unnoticed by the wider world. Pakistan has been struck time and again by climate-induced disasters, from floods to heatwaves, with increasing intensity and frequency. These calamities are not of our own making. Pakistan contributes negligibly to global emissions yet bears a disproportionate share of the suffering caused by the actions of industrialised nations. The moral responsibility of international community is therefore clear: words of sympathy must be matched with tangible action. What Pakistan urgently needs is not only support for relief and recovery but long termfinancial and technical assistance to build long-term resilience. The world cannot afford to treat these disasters as isolated events; they are a consequence of global negligence, and their human cost is being borne by countries like Pakistan.