NCCIA’s new powers

The menace of cybercrime is no longer a distant concern — it has become a lived reality for countless citizens.

From online scams and identity theft to hacking, fraudulent investment schemes and digital harassment, cybercrimes continue to inflict devastating losses, both financial and emotional. In recent years, unsuspecting people have lost their savings to unregulated apps and fraudulent online schemes, while families have been scarred by the rise of online exploitation and harassment.

It is in this context that federal government’s decision to expand the powers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) deserves attention. Through a gazette notification, the NCCIA has now been authorised to freeze bank accounts and seize both movable and immovable properties of individuals found involved in cybercrimes. Coupled with the establishment of specialized units— including those dedicated to digital forensics, open-source intelligence, child protection, and international cooperation—this move signals a strong determination to strengthen the state’s ability to respond to growing digital threats.The latest action against social media influencers accused of promoting unregulated gambling and trading apps shows seriousness of the agency’s intent. Online platforms, when misused, can become potent tools of manipulation, luring young people into false promises of quick wealth while ultimately stripping them of their hard-earned money. Holding those accountable who exploit public trust in such a way is essential, not only to safeguard citizens but also to build a culture of digital responsibility.

At the same time, however, the granting of such sweeping powers demands utmost caution. Freezing accounts and seizing property are strong actions that, if misused, can have disastrous consequences for innocent individuals. It is critical that safeguards are put in place to prevent abuse of authority. Beyond punitive measures, the fight against cybercrime requires a holistic approach. Public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about online frauds, stronger coordination with international digital security agencies, and investment in advanced cyber forensics are equally important. Schools and universities must incorporate digital literacy into their curriculum, equipping young people to navigate the online world responsibly and securely. Moreover, closer collaboration between regulatory bodies and tech companies can help identify and dismantle fraudulent apps and websites before they cause large-scale damage.