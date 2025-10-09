‘Mental Health is not optional’: UN chief sounds alarm amid global conflicts, climate disasters

RAWALPINDI – The world is facing mental health catastrophe as conflicts continue to escalate, and millions are being displaced while climate crisis is hitting harder and faster than ever.

According to the UN Secretary-General, these crises are taking a devastating toll on people’s emotional and psychological well-being.

“This year, World Mental Health Day highlights a harsh reality: one in five people affected by conflict suffers from a mental health condition—and far too many go without the care they desperately need,” the Secretary-General warned.

Healthcare systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries, are overwhelmed. Frontline workers are battling not just emergencies, but also the immense psychological burden of responding to them.

“Mental health care is not optional, it is life-saving,” the Secretary-General stressed. “We must integrate support into emergency responses, fund it properly, and ensure trained professionals are ready to provide evidence-based care.”

The neglect of mental health services must end. On this World Mental Health Day, the UN is calling on governments and communities worldwide to step up and protect the mental well-being of those hit hardest by crises. A mental health emergency is here, and action cannot wait.