Meet Legendary PAF Heroes who strike enemy with precision, courage during May clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force pilots made history with crushing blow to enemy forces in Marka-e-Haq, destroying six enemy jets and high-value assets, including S-400 air defense system and the enemy’s Integrated Air Defense Command and Control System at Barnala.
As PAF made nation proud, these are fearless sky warriors, whose identities and pictures have now been revealed, as they executed mission with unmatched skill, precision, and courage, leaving the enemy reeling.
In recognition of their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice, President of Pakistan has awarded the Sitara-e-Jurat to
Wing Commander Bilal Raza
Wing Commander Hamad Ibn Masood
Squadron Leader Muhammad Yousaf Khan
Squadron Leader Muhammad Usama Ashfaq
Squadron Leader Muhammad Hasan Anis
Squadron Leader Talal Hasan
Squadron Leader Fida Muhammad Khan
Squadron Leader Muhammad Asad
The nation hails these PAF heroes as the ultimate defenders of Pakistan’s skies, whose daring mission will be remembered as a landmark moment in aerial warfare.
