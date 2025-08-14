First-Ever ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Memorial, Park to open in Punjab in tribute to nation’s heroes

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Marka-e-Haq Museum, Memorial, and Park at Expo Center which will be landmark moment in tribute to its heroes.

A grand ceremony occurred inthe provincial capital which was attended by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself, applauding from the audience. Special musical tributes, set the stage ablaze with emotion.

During her address, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif passionately honored martyrs, veterans, and brave families who sacrificed for Pakistan, calling this Independence Day “a tribute to those who bled for our borders and the nation’s glory.” She also highlighted the country’s achievements, including Pakistan’s rise as a nuclear power and the armed forces’ heroic victories, invoking memories of courage, faith, and unity.

“This land is fertile, waiting only for care. Today, we pledge to fight poverty, unify our nation, and take Pakistan to unprecedented heights,” she declared, paying special thanks to Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb for her tireless efforts on the memorial project.

The event drew provincial ministers, diplomats, military officials, and top civil servants, all witnessing a historic tribute to Pakistan’s defenders. A special documentary showcased the valor of the nation’s heroes, leaving the audience inspired and patriotic.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif concluded, “May Pakistan remain forever strong and our martyrs’ sacrifices be remembered by generations to come.”

Marka-e-Haq Memorial, Museum, and Park is expected to become a major symbol of patriotism and national pride, drawing visitors from across Pakistan and beyond.