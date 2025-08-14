Karachi, Sindh weather: Light rain predicted

KARACHI – Light rain is predicted in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Thursday night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will affect the upper parts from tonight.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with light rain is predicted in Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Dadu, Tharparkar, Thatta and Karachi on Thursday night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Friday and Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dadu and Sukkur remained the hottest places in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 39°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 38°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.