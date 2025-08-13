Independence Day: Where to watch Fireworks in Lahore tonight?

LAHORE – As Pakistanis are gearing to mark Independence Day, people are also eagerly waiting for fireworks that promise to illuminate city’s summer skies.

Fireworks in Lahore

Key venues like Liberty Chowk and Minar-e-Pakistan are set to host grand displays, with thousands expected to gather and witness the pyrotechnic spectacle.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif will attend Liberty Chowk concert tonight as guest of honour, which will end in spectacular fireworks show. Meanwhile, main flag-hoisting ceremony at Hazuri Bagh will be followed by another dazzling fireworks display at Minar-e-Pakistan, ensuring that celebrations end with a visual feast for attendees.

Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and parts of Pakistan are buzzing with festive energy. Streets, markets, and homes are adorned in green and white, while vendors report brisk sales of flags, badges, and other Independence Day merchandise.

Families are decorating rooftops, vehicles, and bicycles, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Public parks and iconic landmarks have been spruced up, ready to host both official events and the crowds eager to watch the fireworks.

Authorities have coordinated meticulously to ensure safety during the pyrotechnic events. Traffic plans and crowd management strategies have been put in place to allow residents to enjoy the fireworks without disruption.