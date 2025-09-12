Where to submit application for free solar panels? Minister shares update

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to expand support for farmers by issuing additional Benazir Hari Cards and providing solar panels to registered haris (tenant farmers).

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar made the announcement, stating that registration for 80,000 more haris has been completed.

He said 50,000 Hari Cards will be distributed by the end of September 2025.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the Hari Card will enable farmers to access subsidies and financial assistance. Under the scheme, the farmers will contribute 20 percent of the cost, while the Sindh government will cover the remaining 80%.

In addition to financial support, solar panels will also be distributed to eligible farmers.

Where to Apply for Free Solar Panels?

Haris interested in receiving solar systems have been instructed to submit their applications at the office of the Director General Agriculture in Hyderabad by September 20.

Punjab Solar Panel Scheme

Meanwhile, the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shareef, is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab.

The Free Solar Panel Scheme is government’s commitment to promote renewable energy and support modest communities.

The scheme aims at reducing electricity bills significantly and decreasing carbon footprint.

Consumers using up to 200 units per month are eligible for the solar panel scheme.