Iran-US tensions: Another Pakistani national killed as missile debris falls in UAE

ABU DHABI – Another Pakistani national was killed after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in the Bani Yas area of Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Iran-US tensions in the Middle East, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Emirati officials said that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the United Arab Emirates.

However, the fragments from the destroyed missile landed in a residential area which resulted in the fatality.

With the latest incident, the total number of deaths in recent attacks in the UAE has risen to seven.

The officials further stated that three Pakistani nationals have been killed in these incidents. One Pakistani citizen lost his life in Dubai while two others were killed in Abu Dhabi.

The authorities did not release further details about the victims but said investigation into the incident is underway.

On March 8, a Pakistani driver was killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception struck his vehicle.

The authorities confirmed that the incident occurred near Sheikh Zayed Road, behind the Mall of the Emirates, after Iftar, and that it sparked a brief fire.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the driver received an emergency alert on his mobile phone and if safety instructions were followed.

The latest casualty has increased the death toll from the recent attacks to four people, including two Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the deaths of Pakistani nationals in the United Arab Emirates.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of two Pakistani nationals in the UAE caused by missile debris”, he stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter) on Sunday.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of two Pakistani nationals in UAE caused by missile debris. Our diplomatic missions in the UAE are in close contact with the Dubai authorities to provide all necessary assistance and to facilitate the repatriation process. Our hearts go… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 8, 2026

“Our diplomatic missions in the UAE are in close contact with the Dubai authorities to provide all necessary assistance and to facilitate the repatriation process. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief”, the post reads.

Earlier, a Pakistani national, Murid Zaman, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed in Abu Dhabi’s Madinat Zayed area after being struck by missile fragments.

The Middle East region has been pushed into turmoil after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, martyring its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military leadership. Iran, since then, has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations.

Israel has also launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after Hezbollah fired across the border. The US-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands. Iranian attacks have killed 10 people in Israel. At least six US service members have been killed.