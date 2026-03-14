Rawalpindi Police turn Salman Agha’s controversial Run-Out into Viral Lesson on Caution!

ISLAMABAD – A dramatic twist unfolded in Pakistan vs Bangladesh second ODI that left internet divided and social media buzzing. Salman Ali Agha’s controversial run-out didn’t just sparked new debate on sportmanship but it inspired a viral safety message and now Rawalpindi Traffic Police jumped on bandwagon to express.

In a post that captured everyone’s attention, Pindi police shared snapshot from match with a powerful message, saying “Whether it’s on the road or the sports field, to stay safe, trust others less and trust yourself more! Your own responsibility and careful behavior are the most important.”

It added that relying solely on others can be risky, and making thoughtful decisions is key, not just in sports but in daily life. The advice even doubles as a driving lesson: obey traffic laws, stay aware of your surroundings, and prioritize personal safety. According to the police, this approach keeps both you and others safe.

In the second ODI against Bangladesh, Salman Ali Agha was batting at 64 runs when Bangladeshi star Mehedi Hasan executed a lightning-quick run-out. Pakistan, at 38.3 overs, had 227 runs on the board with three wickets down, Mohammad Rizwan standing alongside Salman on the crease.

Rizwan plays shot towards the bowler, the ball ricochets off Salman Ali Agha, and the pair attempt a run, but the spinner pounces. He scoops the ball and strikes the stumps with precision, leaving Agha stunned and out.

The drama doesn’t stop there. Salman’s anger was palpable as he stormed off the field, throwing his helmet and gloves while gesturing furiously at the Bangladeshi bowler, an unforgettable image that had fans talking nonstop.