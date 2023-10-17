Indian forces’ personnel launched massive cordon and search operations in various areas of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The operations were jointly launched by Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police in Manihal, Aloora and DK Pora areas of the district.

Police claimed to have arrested at least one youth. The detained youth was identified as Bilal Ahmad Shah, son of Miraq Shah, a resident of Vessu Qazigund.

Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off the Kujjar area of the district, today, and launched searches. The operation was going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the troops also continued a military operation at Broh-Soom in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu region on the third consecutive day, today. Earlier, two army personnel were injured in an attack in the same area.

Continuing with its hegemonic designs in the region, the Indian Army has initiated the process to acquire eight landing attack craft for carrying out search and rescue operations in the creek areas and river basins in different parts of India.

The Indian military officials said the army wants the crafts to be able to come in and out of water bodies without using a jetty. It is also moving ahead with a plan to buy six fast patrol boats, they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is planning to start a dialogue series named the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

Indian media quoting sources reported that the first edition of the dialogue series is tentatively scheduled for the first or second week of November.

The officials said the experts from defence and strategic arena hailing from different countries including Australia, France, Japan, and the US will attend the dialogue.—KMS