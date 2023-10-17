India’s Modi regime claims that normalcy has returned to illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of special status of the territory on August 5, 2019, but the ground situation depicts quite an opposition story.

A think tank, Kashmir Research Center, has proven with facts figures that despite stringent measures by Indian occupation forces, Kashmiris are actively pursuing the freedom movement without any semblance of fatigue and tiredness. It cites the data of less than two weeks of the running month of October catering the actions of mujahideen against Indian occupation forces’ personnel to have exposed the Indian government’s hollow claim of normalcy.

A chronology of events of the month, as compiled by the think tank, is being given here as to prove how much Indian forces had to suffer in men and material in the past around two weeks:

On October 2, mujahideen shot at and injured a staunch BJP supporter named Majid Rasheed in Srinagar downtown. On the same day, during an encounter in Kalakote area of Rajouri, three Indian troops were shot and injured. Indian forces claimed to have martyred two youth, but no evidence was provided in this regard.

On October 3, mujahideen damaged a railway track near Bijbehara Railway Station in Islamabad district, making the railway track non-functional for several hours.

On October 4, an informer of the Indian army was shot dead in Dialgam area of Islamabad district. Two Indian troops were shot and injured by mujahideen during an encounter in Kujjar area of Kulgam on the same day. Two mujahideen Basit Amin Butt and Saqib Hussain were reportedly martyred in the encounter.

In another encounter, which took place in Alshipora area of Shopian, two more mujahideen named Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq embraced martyrdom.

On October 12, mujahideen shot at and injured a Police person in Wanpoh area of Islamabad district.

Having cited the above figures, the center said that the above activities of the Kashmiri mujahideen against Indian occupation forces are a testimony that Kashmiri people have refused to accept India’s illegal occupation of their motherland despite extreme highhandedness and coercive measures being pursued by New Delhi to suppress the freedom movement.

The fact is India has imposed a media blackout of the mujahideen’s actions to downplay the worsened security situation and advance the false aura of normalcy in the occupied territory.

If India’s normalcy propaganda has any worth then why a deadly fratricide incident took place on October 5 in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, which claimed lives of three Indian officers, and caused injuries to three others. This incident, in fact, portrays the poor psychological and mental condition of Indian occupation forces’ personnel present in the conflict zone of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS