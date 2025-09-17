Massive Brain Drain: Nearly 2.9 million Pakistanis move abroad for brighter future

LAHORE – As Pakistan continues to grapple with surging inflation, rising unemployment, and growing lawlessness, nearly 2.89 million citizens have left the country in the past three years in search of better prospects abroad.

Officials data showed a total of 2,894,645 Pakistanis have moved overseas between 2022 and mid-September 2025. This figure includes a significant number of women, highlighting the growing desperation across all demographics.

The emigrants come from a broad range of professions, including doctors, engineers, IT experts, teachers, bankers, accountants, auditors, designers, and architects, as well as plumbers, drivers, welders, and other skilled and semi-skilled workers.

In total, these individuals have paid more than Rs26.62 billion to the Government of Pakistan in Protector fees before departing.

Interviews conducted with students, businesspeople, teachers, accountants, architects, and women at the Protector and Emigrants Office revealed frustration with the country’s economic conditions. Many cited low wages that fail to match the cost of living, a lack of basic employee benefits, and limited professional growth opportunities.

Students intending to study abroad said that while some educational institutions exist in Pakistan, their high tuition fees make quality education unaffordable for many.

The ongoing brain drain is seen as a major challenge for the country’s long-term development, as both skilled professionals and blue-collar workers continue to exit in large numbers.