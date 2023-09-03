PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday castigated the PTI chief for hiring an advocate for the legal battle against “unlawful detention and human rights abuses.”

Maryam described the move as PTI’s double standards. She said the PTI head had selected a person who remained a lawyer of Salman Rushdie.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Attaullah Tarar has accused former prime minister Imran Khan of hiring lawyer of Salman Rushdie as his legal counsel.

Tarar made these remarks during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town on Saturday.

He expressed his party’s reluctance to intertwine politics with religion but explained that a crucial issue had compelled him to address the matter today.

He alleged that Imran Khan had appointed lawyer Geoffrey Robertson to represent him in international court, claiming that the PTI chairman was approaching international court against his own country.

Tarar questioned the necessity of Imran Khan appointing Rushdie’s lawyer as his counsel in the face of international litigation. He argued, “Is there no other competent lawyer in the world?