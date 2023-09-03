The Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army to ensure peace in the region and maintain the law and order situation, it emerged on Saturday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the worsening law and order situation in the province, the meeting decided deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in big cities.

The authorities also decided to deploy personnel of Rangers, GB scouts and Frontier Corps in big cities across the region.

However, a GB Home Department statement has said that the “situation in Gilgit Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army are baseless”.

“The services of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces have been procured to maintain peace and order at Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain,” the clarification cited by APP said, adding that special measures were taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs, as practiced in the past.

The developments come after panic and unrest spread in the region following protests in Diamer’s Chilas.

The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway and the Babusar Pass road for three days demanding the arrest of a religious leader from Skardu for allegedly passing controversial remarks.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Astore, Gilgit, however, they were called off after the registration of a first information report against religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini.

In reaction to it, a markets and transport strike was observed in Skardu with protesters also blocking main roads, including the Juglot-Skardu road.

Subsequently, the GB government had decided to deploy the Karakoram Task Force and police personnel on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road and Babusar

Top to ensure the safety of passengers and the movement of vehicles.

According to a handout issued by the GB Information Department, it was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against those who insult the beliefs and holy personalities of any religion in public meetings.

“It was decided in the meeting that the army will be called in in light of the overall situation of the region and for maintaining peace. Besides this, Rangers, GB Scouts and FC personnel will be posted in the big cities.

“The government will take all measures to maintain law and order and continue tourism activities in any situation. In this regard, the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 on illegal gatherings and blocking roads,” it stated, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

The government has also urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration by displaying “unity and harmony”.

“We believe that people will reject miscreants who are trying to create an atmosphere against brotherhood and peace in the region,” the press release said, adding that law enforcement agencies were determined to give a “befitting response” to such elements.

It added that the GB government was keeping a close watch on “those who propagate hatred through social media and other means”.