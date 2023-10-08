Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif will head to his Jati Umra residence after addressing a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore on October 21, the day he is set to return to Pakistan after four years in England.

Marriyum, giving more details of Nawaz’s plans upon touching down in Lahore, said that “he will land at the Lahore airport and from there he will address a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, after which he will return to his Jati Umra residence.” She maintained that Nawaz would not be arrested at the airport.

Marriyum said that Nawaz would set straight the country’s economic agenda and vision in his Minar-i-Pakistan speech. “Nawaz Sharif is the only way to stabilise and develop the country and only he can help lift the country’s economy on its own feet.”