At least two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in general area Zerber in Balochistan’s Kech district on reported presence of terrorists on night between October 6 and 7, the military said. During conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which “two terrorists were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Saturday.

A large quantity of equipment and explosives has also been recovered, it said, adding that the killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies.