March Gas Bills set to soar as Ogra approves 19–22pc RLNG Price Hike

ISLAMABAD – Just days after Pakistanis felt blow of Rs55 petrol hike, another blow is on the horizon. Gas consumers across Pakistan are now bracing for their March bills, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has approved a sharp 19–22% increase in regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices.

From Karachi to Lahore, SSGCL and SNGPL customers will feel the pinch, with rising terminal charges, higher import costs, and growing distribution losses all driving up the cost of energy.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) delivered another shock to consumers, a staggering 19–22% surge in regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices for March. The hike affects sales at the distribution stage by Pakistan’s two major Sui gas companies, threatening to pinch household budgets and industrial bills alike.

Ogra said the massive increase is driven by higher terminal charges due to lower import volumes and a minor rise in import costs. This comes on the heels of only a 0.5% increase in February, following two consecutive monthly reductions, six percent in December and five percent in January, after cumulative hikes of 4.4% in October and November.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) saw distribution losses surge to 12.55%, up from 10.6% a few months ago. Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), serving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported losses nearing 9%, compared to 7.47% in October.

At transmission stage, SNGPL’s RLNG price jumped 19.3% to $12.49 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in March from $10.47 in February. Distribution-stage prices soared 19.6% to $13.55 per mmBtu. SSGCL fared even worse, with transmission-stage prices rising 22% to $11.12 per mmBtu, and distribution-stage prices spiking 22% to $12.54 per mmBtu.

Ogra pointed to rising delivered ex-ship (DES) prices, import costs, and terminal charges as the culprits behind this unprecedented hike. The regulator also revealed that unaccounted-for gas (UFG) losses for both companies have climbed since January, adding another layer of concern for an already stressed energy sector.