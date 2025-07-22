‘Catch Me If You Can’: TikToker Aimal Mahmood dares Punjab Police with viral gun video

LAHORE – TikTok star Aimal Mehmood Mughal sparked new controversy by flaunting firearms on social media.

As Cyber Crime Directorate (CCD) continues to tighten the noose around history sheeters in Lahore amid a ban on public display of weapons, a disturbing new clip surfaced showing TikToker Aimal Mehmood Ahmed Mughal openly flaunting firearms on social media.

The clip shows female content creator seated with handgun in her lap in open show of defiance. Authorities say act not only violates CCD regulations but also constitutes a criminal offense under Punjab’s public safety and cyber laws.

“This is a clear violation of the law and sends the wrong message to the public,” social media users said, saying such reckless displays promote a culture of fear and lawlessness.

What has raised further alarm is the perception that Mughal’s actions are a direct challenge to the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police and the CCD, both of whom have repeatedly warned against using digital platforms to glorify weapons or spread intimidation.

So far, no official action has been taken, but the incident has reignited public calls for stronger enforcement and accountability.