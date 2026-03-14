Man reports alleged assault by wife through Safe City app in Lahore

LAHORE – A man in the Sundar area of Lahore reported alleged assault by his wife through the Safe City Public Safety App after which the police took a swift response.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority said that the resident of the jurisdiction of Sundar Police Station sought help using the video call feature of the Safe City Public Safety App.

During the video call, the man informed officials that his wife was allegedly assaulting him. He also recorded video evidence of the incident and reported that he had been threatened with death.

Upon receiving the complaint, a Safe City officer immediately alerted the local police. A police team reached the scene without delay and reviewed the situation.

Police officials obtained detailed statements from both parties and examined the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the spokesperson, the timely response of the Safe City officer and the police helped resolve the domestic dispute amicably at the scene.

The spokesperson added that the Safe City Public Safety App is proving to be an effective tool for providing immediate assistance to citizens in emergency situations.

Through the application, citizens can contact authorities via video call to lodge complaints and share real-time visual evidence directly with Safe City officials during emergencies, helping law enforcement respond more quickly and effectively.