Update on students biometric ahead of Lahore board matric exams 2026

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have started implementing biometric attendance at sensitive examination centers to enhance transparency and efficiency in the upcoming matric exams 2026.

So far, more than 6,000 students have completed their biometric registration, ensuring each candidate’s identity and reducing the risk of cheating or other irregular activities.

An official told local media that class 9 and 10 exams 2026 will also be monitored through CCTV cameras, and an online surveillance system will further strengthen the integrity of the examination process.

The exam controller emphasized that all possible measures are being taken to prevent cheating, with biometric attendance serving as a key step. Officials noted that this system will help maintain order at exam centers while safeguarding students’ rights.

Experts believed that the introduction of biometric monitoring will not only increase transparency in examinations but also support the long-term credibility and quality of educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Board has stated that private students of class 10 can download their roll number slips for first annual examination 2026 online.

The examination will commence on March 27, 2026 when papers of Arabic, Geography will be taken in first group while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.