Malaysia’s Terengganu announces jail, fine for skipping Friday prayers

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian state of Terengganu on Thursday announced stricter punishments for men who skip Friday prayers without a valid Shariah-compliant reason, introducing a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of 3,000 ringgit (equivalent to around PKR 200,000).

Terengganu state government, run by the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), declared this week that even missing a single Friday prayer would now be considered a punishable offense.

Under the new law, the violators could face either imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Previously, the state imposed penalties only on individuals who failed to attend three consecutive Friday prayers.

The state authorities said enforcement would be carried out through public reports and official patrols.

Mohd Khairil Abdul Hadi, a member of Terengganu’s State Executive Council, emphasized that reminders would be given before any punishment is imposed. “Friday prayers are not only a religious obligation but also a symbol of unity and obedience among Muslims,” he said.

He further clarified that punishment would only be handed down if men ignored repeated reminders to attend Friday prayers.