Comedian Nasir Chinyoti opens up about Hania Aamir’s role in upcoming Indian Punjabi film

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti revealed details about actress Hania Aamir’s role in the upcoming Indian Punjabi film featuring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Nasir Chinyoti, known as one of Pakistan’s finest comedians, also showcased his acting talent in India.

In addition to his earlier performances, he appeared in the 2024 Indian Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, which was a commercial success. He is also part of the cast of the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview, Chinyoti was asked about Sardaar Ji 3, to which he responded that the film is set to release in June this year. He confirmed that Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh plays a lead role in the movie.

Speaking about Hania Aamir’s role, he shared that she speaks Punjabi very well and praised her as a superstar of Pakistan and a talented actress. He added that audiences would be delighted by her performance and character in the film.