AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Comedian Nasir Chinyoti opens up about Hania Aamir’s role in upcoming Indian Punjabi film

Comedian Nasir Chinyoti Opens Up About Hania Aamirs Role In Upcoming Indina Punjabi Film
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti revealed details about actress Hania Aamir’s role in the upcoming Indian Punjabi film featuring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Nasir Chinyoti, known as one of Pakistan’s finest comedians, also showcased his acting talent in India.

In addition to his earlier performances, he appeared in the 2024 Indian Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, which was a commercial success. He is also part of the cast of the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview, Chinyoti was asked about Sardaar Ji 3, to which he responded that the film is set to release in June this year. He confirmed that Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh plays a lead role in the movie.

YouTube video

Speaking about Hania Aamir’s role, he shared that she speaks Punjabi very well and praised her as a superstar of Pakistan and a talented actress. He added that audiences would be delighted by her performance and character in the film.

Hania Aamir wasting time by doing films in India: Nadia Khan

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Sajal Malik’s ‘compromising’ video leaked online and fans are divided

  • Lifestyle

Anoushey Ashraf’s wedding festivities begin in Türkiye

  • Lifestyle

Song of Indian film Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor to be launched in Dubai

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir raises temperature in sizzling Orange Saree; see viral pictures

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer