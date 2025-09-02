‘Make jinns party if they abducted woman’; LHC CJ Aalia Neelum

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the failure to recover a woman who went missing six years ago from Kahna, directing Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana to appear in person along with the missing woman.

The case pertains to the disappearance of Fouzia Bibi, who was reported missing in May 2019. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the woman had been taken away by “jinns,” prompting Justice Neelum to remark that if such was the claim, then the petitioner should have made the “jinns” a party to the case.

The Chief Justice questioned the petitioner’s lawyer about the circumstances of the disappearance. The court was told that Fouzia, aged 29 at the time, had frequent domestic disputes and went missing after a quarrel. She also had a son, who is currently living with his maternal grandmother.

Justice Neelum inquired why the child had not also been “taken away by jinns” if that were the case, observing that the explanation was insufficient.

The court noted that despite the lodging of an FIR at Kahna police station against the woman’s husband and mother-in-law, police had failed to recover the missing woman for over six years.

Adjourning the hearing until Wednesday, the Chief Justice ordered the CCPO to ensure Fouzia Bibi’s recovery and appearance before the court.